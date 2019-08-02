We Think Telia Company (STO:TELIA) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Telia Company AB (publ) (STO:TELIA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Telia Company's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Telia Company had kr99.8b of debt, an increase on kr94.8b, over one year. However, it does have kr12.3b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr87.5b.

How Strong Is Telia Company's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Telia Company had liabilities of kr45.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr121.6b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr12.3b in cash and kr27.4b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr127.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of kr180.4b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Telia Company's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Telia Company's debt is 3.2 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.7 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Sadly, Telia Company's EBIT actually dropped 4.7% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Telia Company's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.