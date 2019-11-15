We Think TIE Kinetix (AMS:TIE) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for TIE Kinetix (AMS:TIE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

View our latest analysis for TIE Kinetix

How Long Is TIE Kinetix's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2019, TIE Kinetix had cash of €561k and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was €354k. Therefore, from March 2019 it had roughly 19 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

ENXTAM:TIE Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Well Is TIE Kinetix Growing?

TIE Kinetix managed to reduce its cash burn by 71% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue dropped 12% during the same time frame. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how TIE Kinetix has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can TIE Kinetix Raise Cash?

While TIE Kinetix seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of €14m, TIE Kinetix's €354k in cash burn equates to about 2.5% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About TIE Kinetix's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about TIE Kinetix's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the TIE Kinetix CEO receives in total remuneration.