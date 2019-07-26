We Think Timken India (NSE:TIMKEN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Timken India Limited (NSE:TIMKEN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Timken India's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Timken India had ₹230.8m of debt, up from ₹159.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has ₹1.98b in cash, leading to a ₹1.75b net cash position.

A Look At Timken India's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Timken India had liabilities of ₹3.10b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.25b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.98b in cash and ₹3.21b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has ₹832.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Timken India's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the ₹51.2b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Timken India has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Timken India has boosted its EBIT by 74%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Timken India's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Timken India may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Timken India's free cash flow amounted to 28% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Timken India has net cash of ₹1.7b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 74% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Timken India's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Timken India, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.