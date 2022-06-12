We Think TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is TravelCenters of America's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TravelCenters of America had US$524.6m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$544.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$19.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is TravelCenters of America's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that TravelCenters of America had liabilities of US$651.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.26b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$544.2m and US$201.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.17b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$500.4m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, TravelCenters of America would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Given that TravelCenters of America has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

Pleasingly, TravelCenters of America is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 124% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TravelCenters of America can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While TravelCenters of America has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, TravelCenters of America produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

Although TravelCenters of America's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$19.5m. And we liked the look of last year's 124% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with TravelCenters of America's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TravelCenters of America (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

