We Think Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Uber Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, Uber Technologies had US$9.39b of debt, at December 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$4.31b, its net debt is less, at about US$5.08b.

How Strong Is Uber Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Uber Technologies had liabilities of US$8.85b due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.8b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.31b as well as receivables valued at US$3.49b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$15.8b.

Uber Technologies has a very large market capitalization of US$67.1b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Uber Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Uber Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 83%, to US$32b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Uber Technologies managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$1.8b at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$9.1b. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Uber Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

