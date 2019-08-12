We Think Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ultralife's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Ultralife had debt of US$15.8m, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$6.82m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$8.97m.

How Strong Is Ultralife's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ultralife had liabilities of US$20.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$15.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.82m in cash and US$25.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.75m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Ultralife shares are worth a total of US$135.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Ultralife's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 48.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Ultralife's EBIT dived 16%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ultralife will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Ultralife recorded free cash flow worth 65% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.