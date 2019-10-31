We Think UPERGY Société Anonyme (EPA:ALUPG) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies UPERGY Société Anonyme (EPA:ALUPG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is UPERGY Société Anonyme's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 UPERGY Société Anonyme had debt of €10.9m, up from €3.44m in one year. On the flip side, it has €4.91m in cash leading to net debt of about €6.02m.

How Healthy Is UPERGY Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that UPERGY Société Anonyme had liabilities of €15.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of €4.02m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €4.91m in cash and €8.06m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €6.56m.

UPERGY Société Anonyme has a market capitalization of €24.0m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since UPERGY Société Anonyme will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, UPERGY Société Anonyme saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months UPERGY Société Anonyme produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at €247k. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €3.2m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like UPERGY Société Anonyme I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.