Think Utah’s boring? Here are 102 things to see and do

Some may think that the Beehive State is boring. That’s OK. The state is full of fun activities and places to go. In fact, in the process of making this list, I had to make a lot of cuts.

And I mean a lot of cuts.

Whether you’re a born-and-raised Utahn or an out-of-state Utah traveler, this list includes well-known places that you’ve most likely explored, but also places that are a little more off the beaten path. In my opinion, there’s a lot to love about Utah.

So without further ado, here are 102 things to do in Utah.

Visit the Bonneville Salt Flats in Salt Lake City.

Have a beach day on Utah Lake in Utah County.

Tour Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Bonus points: Go see the lights while you’re there.

Look at the stained glass Roots of Knowledge mural at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Shop at the Traverse Mountain outlets (i.e. Thanksgiving Point) in Lehi.

Look out at Salt Lake City from Ensign Peak. Get some of Salt Lake City’s iconic Crown Burgers on your way up.

Grab a raspberry milkshake over by Bear Lake in Garden City.

Visit the Museum of Art at Brigham Young University. Might as well eat at Black Sheep Cafe while you’re there and walk down Provo’s historic Center Street.

Go skiing in Park City. Afterward, get some Vessel Kitchen for dinner.

Take a fall drive through the Alpine Loop in American Fork.

Visit Antelope Canyon near Lake Powell.

Drive down to a ghost town like Grafton or Old Irontown.

If you find yourself in Lehi, go to the Hutchings Museum Institute. Stop by the Lehi Bakery afterwards. They have square doughnuts.

Go swimming in Homestead Crater in Midway. Take a mozzarella making class from Heber Valley Artisan Cheese while you’re there.

See antelope and bison on Antelope Island in Davis County (near Layton).

Go see where Butch Cassidy grew up in Panguitch.

Book tickets for a rodeo in Nephi. You can listen to the Killers album on the way down — the album is about band member Brandon Flower’s childhood in Nephi.

Go to the Shakespeare Festival down in Cedar City. Try Centro Woodfired Pizzeria while you’re there and go see the Cedar City Historic Rock Church.

Take a walk along the shores of Stansbury Island.

Do a walking tour of Salt Lake City. Eat at one of the city’s fantastic restaurants like Valter’s Osteria or Red Iguana or Settebello Pizzeria.

Go hiking at Arches. Hint: Delicate Arch in Grand County at sunset is gorgeous.

Going to see Gilgal Sculpture Garden in Salt Lake City with the famous Joseph Smith sphinx is a fun activity.

Visit the Bryce Wildlife Adventure Museum in Bryce. Check out Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm (you’ll need a reservation).

Head over to Rozel Point peninsula to the Spiral Jetty in Corinne.

Spend a couple of days at Zion National Park.

See the petroglyphs in Parowan.

Hike the Fairyland Loop Trail in Canyonlands.

Visit the Hole N’ The Rock House in Moab.

When the poppies are blossoming, head over to the poppy field in Mantua.

Drive to Manti and Ephraim to see the historic buildings there. Eat at Snow Dragon while you’re there.

Hike Bridal Veil Falls in Provo.

Visit one of the most interesting rock formations — Wahweap Hoodoos in Kane County.

Visit the Dinosaur National Monument and the Quarry Exhibit Hall in Jensen.

Head up to Sundance Resort in Provo and enjoy the views.

Visit the historic town Santaquin and go to one of the orchards.

Drive down Provo Canyon and stop at one of the parks along the way.

Go to a concert at the Tuacahn Amphitheater near St. George.

Did you know the real “Up” house is in Herriman? Check it out.

Hike up Y Mountain at BYU.

Catch a Ballet West production at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Beware — the theater is rumored to be sort of haunted.

Go boating on Lake Powell.

Head over to Mona and go swimming there. There are rope swings.

Visit Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City.

Go ice skating in downtown Salt Lake City during the winter.

Visit Escalante Petrified Forest State Park in Garfield County — it’s a great place for hiking and camping.

If you find yourself in Delta, go to the Trilobite Quarry.

Go to the Inlet Hot Springs near Saratoga Springs.

Hike around Fantasy Canyon in Vernal.

Check out the Family History Library in the FamilySearch building in Salt Lake City.

Head over to Nine Mile Canyon near Price.

Get ice cream from Utah State University’s creamery in Logan. And also BYU’s creamery in Provo.

Walk around downtown Logan and then head over to White Pine Lake.

Check out Emigration Canyon in Salt Lake City.

Visit Reid Moon’s bookstore, Moon’s Rare Books, in Provo. You won’t be disappointed with his offerings.

Hike Mount Timpanogos in American Fork Canyon. You might need the whole day for this one.

Visit Brigham City and head over to the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.

Go listen to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Head over to Eagle Mountain to check out Cory Wride Memorial Park.

Walk past the Reed O. Smoot House in Provo.

Check out the Bluff Fort Historic Site in Bluff.

Visit the Natural History Museum in Salt Lake City.

If you want a meal that’s a total experience, go to La Caille Restaurant in Sandy.

Visit the Fort Douglas Museum in Salt Lake City.

Drive over to Helper and check out the downtown area as well as the mining museum.

Make some soap at Soap Factory in Provo.

Check out the Torrey Log Church-Schoolhouse in Wayne County.

Visit the Historic Trolley Square in Salt Lake City.

Catch a Utah Jazz game in Salt Lake City.

If you find yourself in Provo, catch a concert at Velour and dine at Communal.

Walk around downtown Pleasant Grove and then enjoy a creative grilled cheese at Cravings Bistro.

Check out the Benson Grist Mill in Stansbury Park.

Head over to the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City and walk around.

Visit Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.

Shop at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City.

Listen to the Utah Symphony in Salt Lake City.

Check out the Tracy Aviary Botanical Garden in Salt Lake City.

Do a chocolate tasting down in Provo at Taste 117.

Go to Lagoon Amusement Park.

Visit the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary near Kanab.

Head over to Bryce Canyon Lodge in Bryce.

Go see the Old City Hall in Summit County.

Head over to Spring City Historic District and check out the whole downtown area. Many of the buildings and structures are historic. The church in the downtown area is one not to miss.

Check out the St. George Tabernacle in St. George.

Visit the Coral Pink Sand Dunes Park outside of Kanab — seriously, the sand is somewhere between a coral and a peach.

Take a road trip throughout Utah to see all the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the state. Many of them are older and have interesting architecture.

Walk down the streets of historic Ogden.

Take a trip down the Pony Express National Historic Trail in Salt Lake City.

Hike the Narrows in Zion Canyon.

A visit to the Four Corners near Bluff is probably in order. Hop around from state to state on this historic landmark.

Have lunch at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Go whitewater rafting in Moab.

Check out the Marriott Library at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Visit Fillmore and check out the Territorial Statehouse Museum. Look at other historic landmarks in the area.

Head over to Snowbird or Alta near Salt Lake City for the day.

Go hiking at Capitol Reef National Park near Torrey.

Check out the Kachina Bridge near Lake Powell. The hike is short, but steep.

Take a road trip (with a Swig or Sodalicious drink, of course) to Eureka and check out the historic area.

Head up to Cedar Breaks National Monument in Brian Head and paint the view you see.

Go to Goblin Valley State Park in Green River.

In the winter, go sledding at Rock Canyon Park in Provo.

Take a cooking class at Caputo’s.