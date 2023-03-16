We Think Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Valero Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$16b ÷ (US$61b - US$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Valero Energy has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Valero Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Valero Energy.

So How Is Valero Energy's ROCE Trending?

Valero Energy's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 294% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Valero Energy's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Valero Energy has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 67% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Valero Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Valero Energy you'll probably want to know about.

