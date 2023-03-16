We Think Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Valero Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$16b ÷ (US$61b - US$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Valero Energy has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%.

Check out our latest analysis for Valero Energy

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Valero Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Valero Energy.

So How Is Valero Energy's ROCE Trending?

Valero Energy's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 294% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Valero Energy's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Valero Energy has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 67% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Valero Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Valero Energy you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet Now

    In 2023, Valero's (VLO) renewable diesel margins are expected to remain consistent with the current levels.

  • ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 16% over the past month, it is easy to disregard ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). However, a closer look...

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Sea Limited ( NYSE:SE ). The company's stock received a lot of...

  • Analysts Becoming Bullish On These Two REITs

    Last week was brutal for Wall Street and in particular for real estate investment trusts (REITs), as hawkish verbiage by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and two major bank failures led to massive sell-offs in the major indices. Over the past few weeks, several REITs have benefited from price target hikes by analysts but without lifts in previous analyst positions — until now. Within the last few market days, two well-known REITs have been upgraded by major firms. What has led to these sudden

  • 15 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 was terrible for the equities market, as inflation reached new highs and took interest rates with it. […]

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • Despite objections, Chevron says it reported oil price data

    Chevron said on Tuesday it reported how much money it made in January from selling gasoline in California, disclosing the data after regulators threatened to fine the company for not following a new law aimed at investigating the cause of the state's high gas prices. The law requires oil companies to report their monthly “gross refining margin,” the difference between how much refineries paid for crude oil and how much the company sold it for as gasoline. State lawmakers and regulators believe the data will give them a clearer picture of what has driven sharp increases in California's gas prices, which are consistently the highest in the nation.

  • FTX transferred $2.2 billion to Bankman-Fried via related entities, new managers say

    Overall more than $3.2 billion was transferred through payments and loans to company founders and key employees, FTX said in a statement on Wednesday. These payments were made chiefly from Alameda Research hedge fund, FTX said, adding that it made these disclosures by filing schedules and statements of financial affairs with the bankruptcy court. The crypto exchange said the transfers did not include over $240 million spent to purchase luxury property in the Bahamas, political and charitable donations made directly by the FTX debtors, and substantial transfers to non-debtor units in the Bahamas and other jurisdictions.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • FDIC returned $40 billion in U.S. Treasury funds, reversing withdrawal after SVB takeover

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp deposited $40 billion back into the U.S. Treasury General Account on Tuesday, reversing a $40 billion withdrawal on Friday as the regulator took control of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury financial data released on Wednesday showed. A Treasury spokesperson referred questions about the fund transfers to the FDIC, which declined comment. On Tuesday, before the restoration of the funds was disclosed in the latest Daily Treasury Statement, the Treasury said that the $40 billion withdrawal would not affect estimates for when it would no longer be able to pay all U.S. government bills without a debt ceiling increase.

  • I Finally Found the Perfect Place to Invest My Emergency Savings Fund

    Intellectually, I've always known it was ridiculous, but it wasn't until I got into the habit of investing a portion of our emergency fund in Treasury bills that I finally relaxed. Now that I'm in the habit of putting our rainy day cash into Treasury bills (T-bills), I'm embarrassed it took so long for me to make a move. If you're not familiar with how T-bills work, allow me to gush over the benefits.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Money Move 'Will Mess Up Relationships' With Friends and Family

    Image source: Getty Images There's a good chance that at some point in life, a friend or family member will ask you for a loan. Maybe they're short on cash while waiting for their next paycheck, or they need some help to cover a big expense.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay For With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money

    Deciding whether to save in a pretax or Roth account for retirement just got a little easier – at least for people 50 and older. T. Rowe Price has pinpointed how much late-career workers who want to leave money to … Continue reading → The post Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian Stock Is Really Just About Free. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.