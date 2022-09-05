We Think Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Velocity Minerals' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Velocity Minerals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$2.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$5.0m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Velocity Minerals will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Velocity Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Velocity Minerals didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 45% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Velocity Minerals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Velocity Minerals is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Velocity Minerals' cash burn of CA$5.0m is about 15% of its CA$33m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Velocity Minerals' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Velocity Minerals' cash burn reduction was relatively promising. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Velocity Minerals (4 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

