We Think Vicon Holdings (HKG:3878) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Vicon Holdings Limited (HKG:3878) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Vicon Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Vicon Holdings had HK$94.5m of debt, up from HK$89.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has HK$16.5m in cash leading to net debt of about HK$78.0m.

How Healthy Is Vicon Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Vicon Holdings had liabilities of HK$170.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$44.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$16.5m and HK$337.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has HK$139.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Vicon Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Vicon Holdings's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 6.5 last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. The good news is that Vicon Holdings has increased its EBIT by 8.0% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Vicon Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Vicon Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.