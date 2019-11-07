We Think Vindhya Telelinks (NSE:VINDHYATEL) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Vindhya Telelinks Limited (NSE:VINDHYATEL) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Vindhya Telelinks's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Vindhya Telelinks had ₹8.32b of debt, an increase on ₹4.71b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Vindhya Telelinks's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Vindhya Telelinks had liabilities of ₹14.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹3.92b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹34.3m as well as receivables valued at ₹13.3b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹5.50b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Vindhya Telelinks has a market capitalization of ₹11.1b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5, Vindhya Telelinks uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.7 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. It is well worth noting that Vindhya Telelinks's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 55% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vindhya Telelinks can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.