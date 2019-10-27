We Think Visiativ (EPA:ALVIV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Visiativ SA (EPA:ALVIV) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Visiativ's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Visiativ had €51.7m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €18.9m, its net debt is less, at about €32.8m.

ENXTPA:ALVIV Historical Debt, October 27th 2019 More

A Look At Visiativ's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Visiativ had liabilities of €68.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €50.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €18.9m in cash and €60.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €39.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Visiativ is worth €89.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Visiativ's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.6 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Pleasingly, Visiativ is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 119% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Visiativ can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Visiativ recorded free cash flow of 20% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.