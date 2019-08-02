We Think Voltalia (EPA:VLTSA) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Voltalia SA (EPA:VLTSA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Voltalia's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Voltalia had €509.0m of debt, up from €419.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €111.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €397.4m.

How Healthy Is Voltalia's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Voltalia had liabilities of €166.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €448.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €111.7m and €42.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €459.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Voltalia has a market capitalization of €964.7m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Voltalia shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.3), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.4 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that Voltalia's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Voltalia's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Voltalia saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.