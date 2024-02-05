Think your vote won't count this year? If you live in Arizona, that might actually be true

Voters enter the polling station at the Phoenix Art Museum on Aug. 2, 2022, to vote in the primary election.

Congratulations are in the order to the Arizona Legislature, which has muffed up our election laws to the point where our votes for president may not even count this year.

Not unless our leaders fix what they broke. This week.

County officials began sounding the alarm last September, warning that the state’s new, more expansive recount law poses a timing problem that could disenfranchise military families and others who live overseas. Or possibly even all of us, if the presidential race is a nail biter.

Now, five months later, our leaders are finally getting around to addressing the problem.

Rather than a simple calendar fix, however, Republicans are hoping to muscle in a few changes aimed at making it easier to reject those demon early ballots they used to love but now — since 2020 — consider a cesspool of corruption.

Lawmakers forget that recounts take time

You will recall that Republicans were furious when Joe Biden eked out a win in Arizona in 2020, beating Donald Trump by three-tenths of a percent.

That was two-tenths of a percent more than the margin needed to trigger an automatic recount.

So in 2022, they changed the law, decreeing that henceforth any vote margin within one-half of a percentage point must be automatically recounted — up from the one-tenth of a percent previously required.

The problem is, they wrote the new law poorly, not taking into account the fact that recounts take time.

As a result, county elections workers still may be recounting votes from this year’s Aug. 6 primary election into mid-September — too late to ready general election ballots by the Sept. 21 deadline for mailing them to military and overseas voters.

Deadline is here, with a huge hurdle to cross

And if a recount of the presidential vote is required, Arizona may miss the Dec. 11 deadline for certifying presidential electors.

County elections officials long ago proposed a fix, including moving up the date of the primary election and shortening the period to “cure” early ballots — when there’s a question about a voter’s signature — from five business days to five calendar days.

Naturally, nothing happened.

So now, here we are. County officials say Hobbs and the Legislature have until Friday to move up the election. And because they’ve waited so long, two-thirds of the Legislature will have to agree for the change to take immediate effect.

Two-thirds of this Legislature can’t agree that today is Monday.

Governor isn't on board with GOP plan

Over the weekend, Republicans proposed moving the primary election to July 30 and reducing the time a voter has to “cure” an early ballot from five business days to five calendar days, as suggested by the counties.

But they also tossed in several other changes unrelated to the calendar issue, including a plan to boost early ballot signature verification requirements.

Hobbs’ office opposes the shortened period for curing ballots, noting that some voters who drop off their early ballots on Election Day may not even know for two or three days that there’s a problem with their signature.

How local officials: Will keep the election on time

Still, a spokeswoman told me on Sunday that Hobbs would agree to the shortened curing period if it also was offered to voters who forget to sign their ballots — a proposal she said Republicans rejected.

Hobbs also wants to offer a remote option for voters who were issued provisional ballots. Currently, they must show up at a county office to present their ID during the curing period.

What I don't get about election calendar fix

As for changes in early ballot signature verification, that’s a no-go.

“The governor’s overall concern is that we shouldn’t add in extraneous things that don’t address the problem and can be harmful to voters,” Bo Dul, Hobbs’ general counsel, said.

Dul said the Republicans’ proposed changes to the signature verification process could lead to a “massive” increase in the number of early ballots rejected.

Which is, of course, precisely the point.

What I can’t figure out is this:

Republican legislators messed up the election calendar. Why should the solution involve making it more difficult for Arizonans to vote?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republican election calendar 'fix' would make it harder to vote