"I think we're worth more": Divided Oshkosh Defense UAW workers pass wage increase measure
"I think we're worth more": Divided Oshkosh Defense UAW workers pass wage increase measure
"I think we're worth more": Divided Oshkosh Defense UAW workers pass wage increase measure
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain calls it the “UAW bump," in which non-union auto workers are seemingly getting pay hikes thanks to the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) is seeking to unionize 150,000 workers across 13 automakers including Tesla, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Hyundai.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump seek to block Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys from testifying in the second defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
The National Labor Relations Board has found that eBay has violated the rights of unionized workers at TCGPlayer,
Changing how the Watch measures oxygen saturation, Apple believes, could help keep the Watch on shelves during the busy holiday shopping season.
Don’t let a hit-and-run accident catch you off guard. Here’s what to do after a hit-and-run including how to report it and file a claim.
Feeling frisky this festive season? You're not alone. Experts share why hook ups happen when people come home for the holidays.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin told Yahoo Finance the central bank is "nicely positioned" while making it clear he wants to see more progress on inflation before pivoting to cuts.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed — snag it while you can save a whopping $215.
Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.
Dior sells an advent calendar for $4,200. Luxury advent calendars are becoming more popular each year, with offerings from Vogue ($456), Jo Malone ($495), Neiman Marcus ($225), Pandora ($486.50), Yves Saint Laurent ($400), Swarovski ($1,300) and probably any other high-end brand you can think of. “I really did spend over $20,000 on advent calendars,” said Mary Berry, who has been posting daily unboxing videos of luxury advent calendars on TikTok.
The 2024 Honda Passport is a midsize two-row crossover designed for those who need lots of room, offering the cabin space of a Pilot with fewer seats.
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this is a can't-miss deal.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
Backed by 171,000+ five-star ratings, it's made of eco-friendly material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free — save 50%.
The Eagles' defense was good until it needed to be.
California's Civil Rights Department reached a settlement with Activision Blizzard late last week, two years after the state regulator brought a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, pay inequities and a culture of sexual harassment at the video game company. Activision Blizzard, which publishes hit games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, agreed to pay $54 million and committed to implementing measures to ensure fair pay and equitable promotions. While the settlement's details are ironed out, it is still subject to court approval.
“The [PGA Tour] management has not done a good job.”
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.