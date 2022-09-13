We Think Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Western Forest Products' (TSE:WEF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Western Forest Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = CA$196m ÷ (CA$984m - CA$162m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Western Forest Products has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Forestry industry average of 23% it's pretty much on par.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Western Forest Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Western Forest Products Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Western Forest Products. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 23%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Western Forest Products is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Western Forest Products we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

