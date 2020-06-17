"I think that white people should stand up and say racism is wrong" - kids speak on racism

Everyone, including children, are watching as the world reacts to the death of George Floyd.

The May 25 incident, captured on video, prompted widespread protests across the United States and in other countries.

The case was ruled a homicide by medical examiners, and Derek Chauvin, the white officer was charged with second-degree murder.

Eight-year-old Nia Madison was furious about the killing of Floyd and "many others," adding, "aren't the police supposed to protect us?"

Sadness was expressed by many including 11-year-old Dexter Walker Smith: "Can't believe that people would treat another person that way just because they're a different color. It's just police officers abusing power."

And 6-year-old Rhys Wagar said: "They choked him and he asked for help and they didn't let go."

Fishers, Indiana teen, Peyton Daniels said: "Watching all 8 minutes and 46 seconds of that video was just, for all 8 minutes and 46 seconds was just rage, for me."

Children are using their voices and gifts to protest. Nine-year-old Canadian resident Inès Schlag plans to make a difference by using her voice to educate and protect and had a special message for the black community: "I know that you're sad and hurt. Know that you are not alone, I stand with you."

Brooklyn teen Lucas Ritchie-Shatz and his friends are using social media to raise money for protesters.

"I created an Instagram account along with some of my other friends who are artists called Artists for George Floyd. And we're selling art commissions and individual pieces in support of the protests, in support of bail funds, legal funds, mutual aid funds."

Jersey City, New Jersey 10-year-old William Fuller-Rhatigan has been making his voice heard by foot and pen.

"I am protesting. I wrote an editorial about what happened to George Floyd and how we can all get together."

In all, most children were hopeful regarding the future for racial equality.

Caroline O., 8, from Texas said she hopes that "all people of different races can come together."

