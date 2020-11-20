What Do You Think Of This Widebody Challenger Scat Pack?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is no rendering…

We’ve found widebody kits for just about any car can be controversial, but even more so for muscle cars, especially if they’re Mopars. That even goes for the factory widebody versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger. Those are pretty mild compared to this customized 2015 Challenger R/T Scat Pack out of San Antonio. Proudly heralded by Instagram user (and the owner) crusty_tube_sock, his vehicle caught our eyes when it got a nice shout out from photographer merrick_media on Instagram.

At first glance this build looks like so many of the renderings we’ve covered, but an examination of details starts to reveal this thing is real. The owner calls it his “pandemic project” and we’re seeing quite a few people who’ve used the extra time from the lockdowns to improve their car.

This Mopar started out as a fairly plain-looking Scat Pack, but it’s been transformed into something else. First, those super wide fenders really grab the eye, especially with the exposed rivets, which are accentuated by the matte black paint (yes, that’s paint not a wrap). The widebody fenders are from Clinched.

Hiding under those massive fenders are some deep-dish HRE wheels

Helping to balance out the fenders is a supersized front air dam, which isn’t an in-your-face thing because of the low-key paint. Around back is a pretty tall decklid-mounted spoiler. Perhaps the most polarizing design element isn’t the fenders but the rear window louvres which seem a little Lamborghini-inspired. We’re sure everyone has an opinion on whether it’s a good or bad addition to the car.

Riding this low all the time can be problematic, so thankfully this Scat Pack is outfitted with an Airlift Performance adjustable air suspension.

We have to say, the man had a vision of what he wanted from his car and the build seems to have a consistent feel throughout. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but what is?

