We Think Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Willamette Valley Vineyards's Debt?

As you can see below, Willamette Valley Vineyards had US$7.98m of debt at June 2019, down from US$8.59m a year prior. However, it does have US$8.25m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$269.4k.

NasdaqCM:WVVI Historical Debt, November 6th 2019

How Strong Is Willamette Valley Vineyards's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Willamette Valley Vineyards had liabilities of US$3.92m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$13.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.25m as well as receivables valued at US$1.93m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.84m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a market capitalization of US$34.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Willamette Valley Vineyards boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

While Willamette Valley Vineyards doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Willamette Valley Vineyards will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Willamette Valley Vineyards may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Willamette Valley Vineyards burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.