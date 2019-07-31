We Think Wincanton (LON:WIN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Wincanton's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Wincanton had UK£32.0m of debt in March 2019, down from UK£47.1m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£12.7m, its net debt is less, at about UK£19.3m.

LSE:WIN Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Wincanton's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Wincanton had liabilities of UK£277.0m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£69.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£12.7m in cash and UK£109.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£224.2m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of UK£296.8m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Wincanton's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Wincanton's net debt is only 0.30 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 12.9 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Wincanton grew its EBIT by 11% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Wincanton can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Wincanton recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.