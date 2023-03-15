We Think Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 309%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Winsome Resources' cash burn is too risky. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Winsome Resources Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Winsome Resources had AU$13m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.6m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.8 years as of June 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Winsome Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Winsome Resources' cash burn of AU$3.6m is about 1.3% of its AU$275m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Winsome Resources' Cash Burn?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Winsome Resources' cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. Summing up, its cash burn doesn't bother us and we're excited to see what kind of growth it can achieve with its current cash hoard. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Winsome Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

