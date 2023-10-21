'I think women can do a lot': Bonnie Workman wins national Catholic award

CANAL FULTON − The 10th chapter of Luke's gospel tells the story of Jesus' friendship with two sisters − Martha, the busy one; and Mary, the one who chose to sit at his feet and listen.

Roxanne Conrad says her friend Bonnie Workman is a perfect embodiment of that story.

"She's the perfect blend of Martha and Mary," Conrad said. "She's very spiritual and reminds us who gives us the blessing that we have."

A longtime parishioner at Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church, Workman recently won the Our Lady of Good Counsel Award from the National Council of Catholic Women.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The national award is given to a member of the NCCW for a lifetime of devotion and service to the church.

Workman was nominated by Beth Casenhiser, president of the Stark Deanery of the NCCW, and Conrad, its vice president.

"I felt so strongly that Bonnie was going to win this year, given what she's done for the church," Conrad said. "She brings out the best in her ladies. This award is to show what is exemplary. I want people to know that she's a stalwart member of our organization. She's always raising women up, to bring out their leadership and talent and enthusiasm. She's just a force in our church."

Workman said her work and mission projects on the local, diocesan, national and international level have all been made possible by a sisterhood rooted and grounded in a shared faith.

"We support each other," she said. "That's the beauty of this organization."

A native of Niles, Workman grew up in Wooster. She began volunteering in local women's ministries in the mid-1960s after moving to Canal Fulton with her husband, Clarence, whom she met on a blind date.

"My husband has been very supportive," Workman said.

The couple raised a son and a daughter, and have four grandchildren and a great-grandson, with a second on the way.

Monsignor Thomas Cebula, administrator of Sts. Philip & James parish, has served as chaplain of the Stark Deanery of the NCCW for more than 20 years.

"She's loved by everybody. So giving, in so many ways," he said of Workman. "A lovely person and a graceful woman."

Cebula added that Workman is a highly respected within the local Catholic community because she has a "grace-filled" servant's heart.

"She so willing to serve in so many capacities," he said.

With activities too numerous to list, Workman, 82, has served as a Eucharistic minister, a CCD instructor, a lector, liturgy chair of the Parish Council, president of the parish's Altar & Rosary Society.

She's also been involved in ecumenical ministry, on the state level. In 2004, she became the first Catholic woman to serve as president of the Ohio Council of Churches.

She served as president of the Stark Deanery's National Council of Catholic Women. At the diocesan level of the NCCW, she has served as president, treasurer, delegate and commission chair for Organization, Church, Leadership and International Concerns.

She has represented the NCCW at three United Nations seminars and served for several years on its International Concerns Commission. She has attended 17 NCCW conventions and 14 General Assemblies.

'A treasure of talents'

Workman also is a charter member of the Friends of NCCW for WUCWO, the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations, which helps Catholic women in underdeveloped countries to attend conferences and other activities.

She spearheaded a national effort to raise $80,000 for the NCCW's Water for Life Project. She's also a supporter of Boxes of Joy, a mission which assembles and donates thousands of gift boxes for needy children in African and South America.

"There's something for everyone if they look for it," Workman said.

Workman's also a winner of the 1997 Pope Pius X Award, the 2000 Lady of St. Gregory Papal Award, and in 2001 was named the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown's Woman of the Year.

She said the Catholic church offers numerous options by which women can serve.

"Since Vatican II, woman have had so many opportunities but they have to take advantage of them," she said. "I think women can do a lot. Every woman has talents and gifts. Do what you can do."

Conrad, a member of St. Francis of Assisi parish in Canton, agrees, saying that the Council of Catholic Women helped her to maintain her faith during a trying time.

"There are so many crazy things going on in the world, it's good to have a sisterhood," she said. "This group gives us spiritual things to focus on."

Workman credits her fellow Council of Catholic Women members, as well as other parishioners and her spiritual leaders who have supported her and the organization's numerous missions projects.

"All of the ladies and my priests and bishops who have been supportive," she said.

Workman encourages all Catholic women, at whatever stage they are in life, to get involved. Like other churches, Catholicism is struggling with attracting and keeping young parishioners.

"We need to go beyond what we're doing," she said. "I want to be inclusive and take everybody where they're at. I think every woman has a treasure of talents."

To learn more visit https://www.nccw.org or contact Workman at 330-497-1192, or Conrad at 330-224-7076.

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Bonnie Workman of Canal Fulton wins national Catholic award for service