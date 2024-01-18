"I think it's worth it": I-41 improvement construction to begin in July
The improvement project set to resurface 23 miles of I-41 between Appleton and De Pere will begin in July. We spoke with a moving truck driver about the changes.
The improvement project set to resurface 23 miles of I-41 between Appleton and De Pere will begin in July. We spoke with a moving truck driver about the changes.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Looking for electric cars, trucks and SUVs that won't give you range anxiety? Here are the longest-range EVs, each offering at least 300 miles per charge.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
Keep your house secure without any complicated gizmos — just screw in the camera and download the app.
Until last week, no pair of brothers had ever combined to coach college and pro football champions. Now, the Harbaughs are poised to complete the double in the same year.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
It comes at a time of tremendous layoffs in the tech industry.
UAW president Shawn Fain is sending a delegation to Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to try to convince workers to join the union.
Why are so many people making Ireland jokes about Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri? Here's what's going on.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in 17,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, and can be yours for about $13 per bottle.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Use it for storing meds, holding your cosmetics or even as a spice rack.