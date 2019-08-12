We Think Ypsomed Holding (VTX:YPSN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ypsomed Holding Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Ypsomed Holding had CHF122.0m of debt, up from CHF59.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have CHF12.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CHF109.9m.

A Look At Ypsomed Holding's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ypsomed Holding had liabilities of CHF187.9m due within a year, and liabilities of CHF21.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CHF12.1m in cash and CHF89.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CHF107.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Ypsomed Holding shares are worth a total of CHF1.64b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Ypsomed Holding has net debt of just 1.1 times EBITDA, suggesting it could ramp leverage without breaking a sweat. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hot shot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. Another good sign is that Ypsomed Holding has been able to increase its EBIT by 20% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ypsomed Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.