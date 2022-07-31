Thinkific Labs (TSE:THNC) investors are sitting on a loss of 88% if they invested a year ago

Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 88% over the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Thinkific Labs wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Thinkific Labs saw its revenue grow by 60%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 88% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Thinkific Labs will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.6% in the last year, Thinkific Labs shareholders might be miffed that they lost 88%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Thinkific Labs has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

