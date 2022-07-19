Thinking the boxes were full of Makita tools, suspected Bellingham thieves get a surprise

Two men reportedly cut a chain link fence at a Bellingham construction site and stole two boxes of what they believed to be Makita tools.

The only problem — other than somebody saw them and called 911? The boxes actually didn’t have any tools, but instead contained heavy rocks.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Jonathan Douglas Murphy, 30 of Bellingham, and Michael William Snodgrass, 25 of Battle Ground, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, July 14, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft. Jail records show Snodgrass was released on personal recognizance, but Murphy is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail on another outstanding second-degree burglary warrant.

Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at 1:25 a.m. Thursday at a construction site in the 1100 block of North Forest Street, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, after a witness reported seeing a man cut the fence and go inside.

As officers arrived, they reported seeing two men, later identified as Murphy and Snodgrass, moving away from the fence and toward North Forest Street, documents state. Murphy was seen pushing a shopping card, while Snodgrass was carrying a large green backpack.

As police attempted to speak to the pair, Murphy initially ditched the shopping cart and began running away, documents state, but he quickly stopped.

After Murphy and Snodgrass were read their rights, Snodgrass admitted to serving as a lookout after Murphy cut through the fence and took the two boxes of tools from the construction site, documents state.

The value of the tools shown on the boxes was estimated to be $500 new, documents state, but when officers opened the boxes they instead found heavy rocks, believed to have been put there by the construction company. Damage to the fence was estimated to be $100.