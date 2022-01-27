Thinking of buying a car or house? Why you may want to move fast to lock in low rates

With the Federal Reserve signaling on Wednesday that it will soon raise interest rates to combat inflation, economists say now might be a good time to purchase big-ticket items such as vehicles and homes.

After keeping interest rates at historic lows throughout most of the pandemic, the Fed now says it would soon be appropriate to raise the target range for federal funds rate to help achieve price stability. The increase could come as soon as March.

And while surging inflation is already driving up prices — making everything from food to gasoline cost more, big-ticket items that require financing will get even pricier as interest rates rise.

"Some people may need to buy now ahead of higher interest rates ...," Dana Peterson, chief economist for The Conference Board, a business research nonprofit, said during an inflation briefing on Thursday. "A new and a used car is super expensive right now. But, if you're going to finance it, it's probably going to cost even more once interest rates rise."

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor reflects a seasonally-adjusted .5% increase in prices in December, as determined by the Consumer Price Index, which measures changes in retail prices. Increases in the index were largely driven by the rising cost of housing and used cars and trucks.

Prices were up 7% for the 12-month period ending in December, the largest annual increase in 40 years, the department said.

By raising interest rates, and thus the cost for borrowing money to buy cars, businesses, appliances and homes, the Fed hopes Americans will save more of their money rather than spend it. Doing so would slow business activity and drag inflation down.

It's also expected to lower economic growth.

Peterson said surveys indicate that despite omicron and inflation, big ticket purchases such as vacation, appliance and cars remain front of mind for consumers, who plan to dole the dollars for them over the next three to six months.

With inflation, prices are rising continuously, she said. That's not good for anyone.

"Practically speaking, people might consider accelerating their purchases or their borrowing now before interest rates rise," she said.

While Peterson said she's not in the business of giving advice, she does think there should be less of a focus less on rising interest rates and more on the higher prices that consumers are paying now.

"People of every color and income are facing higher prices for just about everything," said "Especially people who are in lower-income brackets, for every dollar that they get they're spending a big chunk of that dollar on necessities like food and energy, and they're running out of discretionary income or they have none."

