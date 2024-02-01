Thinking buyout after recent floods? NJ DEP staff will take questions at meetings

Flood-stricken residents who are considering government-funded buyouts of their properties can attend an upcoming forum to learn more about the voluntary program.

The Blue Acres Program of the state Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled the first of three meetings for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Pompton Lakes municipal building, at 25 Lenox Ave.

The program protects the environment and public safety by relocating families whose homes are at risk of repeated flooding. Homeowners must apply to participate, and local officials partner with Blue Acres along the way.

If a property acquisition goes through, the home is demolished, and the land around it remains as valuable open space.

Hundreds of homeowners have opted for buyouts since November 1995, when New Jersey voters approved a $340 million bond issue to replenish the Green Acres fund. Of that sum, $30 million went toward creating the new program.

There continues to be a need for such financial resources.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced after the December flood that $10 million in “Swift Current” funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be spent on buyouts and home elevations in the Passaic River basin.

Less than a week after that declaration, there was yet another disastrous flood.

In a statement, the governor said: “Earmarking these funds will give affected homeowners an opportunity to protect their property from future disasters.”

Blue Acres will hold a second forum for interested residents on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lodi Memorial Library, at 1 Memorial Drive. A third meeting will be online, via Microsoft Teams, on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.; to register, visit the program website at dep.nj.gov/blueacres.

