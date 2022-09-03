Thinking about joining Sam's Club? Sign up today for $45 and get $45 off your first purchase

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership—virtually free right now—and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more this Labor Day.

Gearing up for a Labor Day 2022 barbecue or planning an end-of-summer road trip? Save big on bulk food purchases, gas and so much for by signing up for a Sam’s Club membership today. New members can join right now for an annual fee of $45 and get $45 off their first in-club purchase within 60 days—that’s basically a free membership!

The warehouse club is offering new members a $45 credit to use on your first Sam's Club purchase (made within 60 days of joining) when they sign up for an annual fee of $45. A Sam's Club membership has exclusive members-only offers such as access to Sam’s Club fuel stations with discounted gas, free tire repair and, of course, toilet paper in bulk.

Sam's Club offers members great bulk savings on a variety of items at the warehouse club including pantry staples, prepared food, household goods, electronics, tires and prescriptions. The perks don't stop there. Members also get instant savings on already low member prices (limited-time promotions loaded on to each member's active card), free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up and free tire repair. Yes, regardless of where you purchased your tires, as long as they meet USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, they can be repaired at any Sam’s Club.

Get out of town this Labor Day Weekend by joining Sam's Club today for big savings on gas and more.

For saving at the gasoline pump this Labor Day Weekend, a Sam's Club membership is a no-brainer—especially if you're heading out of town. Most Sam’s Club fuel stations are restricted to Sam’s Club members and you must present your membership card to purchase fuel at a discounted rate. The select locations that are open to the public offer a $0.05 discount for members—so either way you'll scoop some neat savings on high-quality regular, premium and diesel fuel. Keep in mind the discount depends on your city and Sam’s Club location.

Meanwhile, one of the best Sam's Club perks alleviates any fear of buyer's remorse. If you’re not totally happy with your purchase, you can return most items for a replacement or a refund under the retailer's 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee. (Plus, if you're a credit card points junkie, Sam's may be your best bet: Sam's Club accepts Amex, Visa, Discover and MasterCard—Costco infamously only accepts Visa.)

If you decide a Sam's Club membership isn't for you, don't worry—you can cancel at any time before your yearly membership renews by contacting a member service representative via phone, through live chat online or by visiting any in-club Member Services Desk. At this price, you've literally got nothing to lose. Stock up on the best Labor Day deals at Sam's Club today and start saving in bulk.

