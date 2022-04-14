Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. With a sweeping domestic agenda on hold and the images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Barack Obama
    Barack Obama
    44th president of the United States, from 2009 to 2017
  • Eric Schultz

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Six months out from the midterm elections, Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans that are so far only aspirational. And as the global focus is on Ukraine, the White House is eager for Americans to see Biden tackling the kitchen-table issues important to them –- none more so than the searing inflation exacerbated by the Russian invasion.

Last week, that meant aides positioned big rigs outside the White House so Biden could talk about efforts to get more truck drivers on the road. A day later, he welcomed back former President Barack Obama for the signing of an executive order updating the Affordable Care Act. And after that, he signed bipartisan legislation intended to safeguard the U.S. Postal Service’s financial future.

This week, he’s notching his heaviest domestic travel in months. On Thursday, he is to visit Greensboro, North Carolina, to highlight his plans to boost domestic supply chains and high-tech workforces. It comes after a Tuesday stop in Iowa to announce that his administration was granting a waiver to allow more ethanol in gasoline year-round, a move that officials estimated would shave 10 cents per gallon off gasoline prices — but at just 2,300 gas stations out of the nation’s more than 100,000.

The White House says the public focus on the war in Ukraine is “understandable” and it's realistic about the challenges facing Biden in breaking through.

“While the world needs to understand and see how he is leading on the war, the country needs to see how he is continuing to lead on the economy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. “Being able to continue to speak to our domestic audience about that is a huge priority. And his schedule tells the story of how much of a priority it is.”

All of the policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office. Taken together, they show how the White House is trying to regain momentum at a time when Biden is under pressure to recalibrate his ambitions.

“I think it makes good strategic sense that, if you’re going to be stymied by Congress, you take matters into your own hands,” said Eric Schultz, a communications official in the Obama White House.

It’s a dynamic that Obama himself confronted, particularly in his second term in office, when he used his executive authority to push forward his agenda as much as possible.

“It’s not a coincidence that this strategy emerged when Republicans threw up their hands and decided they didn’t want to be governing partners,” Schultz said.

Schultz said Democrats need to demonstrate they’re making progress even if they’re not passing the sweeping legislation they promised.

“Did we accomplish everything we wanted to? No,” he said. “But did we roll up our sleeves every day and push the needle forward? Yes.”

While there have been successes, notably the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, much of Biden’s agenda remains stalemated — or worse.

Lawmakers are struggling to hash out a bipartisan compromise on legislation that’s intended to help the U.S. compete economically with China. Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better legislation is dead in the water, waiting for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to decide what, if anything, he’ll support. Immigration reform, gun control legislation and voting reform have fallen out of the national conversation.

That’s left Biden touting the benefits of infrastructure legislation that passed last year — old bridges slated for replacement are a staple of his domestic travels — and looking for other, small policies that can be advanced.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said smaller initiatives are only going to help if they “lay the groundwork for passing much bigger policies.”

“Singles are fine if they’re a prelude to a grand slam,” he said, adding that Democrats face “a motivation challenge" ahead of the midterms. “Democrats are not going to get people to the polls with a lot of singles.”

William Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said Biden is trying to make the most of a difficult situation.

“He’s doing what he can now that some of his grander plans have been sidetracked,” he said.

Galston recalled a similar strategy when he worked on domestic policy for President Bill Clinton. Before the midterms in 1994, the White House worked on “running up the score” with policy proposals that were less controversial.

“It was just what happened when the White House conceded defeat on its central agenda item,” which was health care reform for Clinton.

“Those smaller victories made absolutely no difference in the midterms. The fact that they were below the radar screen was good news for passing legislation, but bad news for their political effectiveness,” he said. For Biden, “that’s likely to be the case this time, too.”

Recommended Stories

  • Haley says Biden should ‘put the hammer’ on Germany over Russian energy imports

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley urged the Biden administration to ramp up pressure on Germany over its reliance on Russian energy during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. “I think that it’s time to really put the hammer on Germany and say, ‘you know what? You got us into this…

  • UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

    Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a U.N. task force warned Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the war is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery. “We are now facing a perfect storm that threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries,” Guterres said at a news conference.

  • All Raleigh workers may soon get a raise to address rising cost-of-living expenses

    All Raleigh employees would see a 2% raise if the Raleigh council approves it next week.

  • The vintage GOP emerging has a much newer origin

    The vintage GOP emerging has a much newer origin

  • A Washington Post columnist who says he's been poisoned twice was arrested in Moscow after criticizing Putin in an interview

    Vladimir Kara-Murza has routinely campaigned against Putin's regime and survived two poisonings in 2015 and 2017.

  • China's widening COVID curbs threaten global supply chain paralysis

    China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones. While some factory owners try to tough it out through "closed loop" management that keeps workers isolated inside, some said that is becoming harder to sustain given the extent of local COVID-19 curbs aimed at heading off the Omicron variant, complicating efforts to procure materials or ship products. Foxconn Interconnect Technology, a unit of Taiwan-based Foxconn that makes data transmission equipment and connectors, has kept a plant open in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, in a closed loop but is only able to run at 60% of capacity, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • First bus of migrants arrives in Washington from the Texas-Mexico border

    Gov. Greg Abbott announced the directive last week in response to the Biden administration's plans to end Title 42 expulsions of migrants.

  • Forget Sonic, Here Are 5 Video Game Films That Were Terrible (Game Over)

    While Sega, the video game company that invented Sonic the Hedgehog all the way back in 1991, is no longer the household name it was a few decades ago, it's sure to be rising up in many people's memories this last few weeks. Historically, video game films are known for being notorious underperformers at the box office despite their highly successful source material. The adaption of "Uncharted," a successful Sony PlayStation franchise based on the adventures of a treasure hunter, has brought in $142 million as well.

  • 5 things to remember when hunting for morel mushrooms

    The mushroom hunting season usually starts when morel mushrooms, part of the morchella species, sprout.

  • Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

    Former President Barack Obama weighed in on the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin in an exclusive interview with TODAY’s Al Roker. “What we have seen, with the invasion of Ukraine, is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, ten years ago, but you know, the danger was always there,” Obama says.

  • "The Ultimatum" May Have Ended, But The Show's Messiness Is Still Alive And Well On Twitter — Here's How Fans Are Reacting

    M E S S Y.View Entire Post ›

  • Biden accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine

    DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide, a significant escalation of the president’s rhetoric. Biden used the term genocide in a speech at an ethanol plant in Iowa and later stood by the description as he prepared to board Air Force One. “Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters.

  • Trump joins Biden in calling Russia’s war on Ukraine ‘genocide’

    Former President Trump joined President Biden in calling Russia’s war in Ukraine a “genocide” during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night. While Trump was slamming Biden for policies he said have led to record high inflation, he said, “And now add to that what’s going on in Ukraine. That’s a genocide.” The comment…

  • Deshaun Watson’s deal makes Jerry Jones happy Cowboys got Dak Prescott’s deal done

    It took the Cowboys two years to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott. The quarterback played 2020 under the franchise tag and would have played 2021 under a second tag if the sides hadn’t agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract last March. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday he doesn’t regret giving [more]

  • Married? 1 Social Security Move to Make Right Now

    In fact, Social Security makes up roughly one-third of the income of the elderly, according to the Social Security Administration. Whether you're nearing retirement or still have a few years left to prepare, there's one Social Security move to make with your spouse that can maximize your benefits. When should you file for Social Security?

  • Johnny Depp's Sister Takes The Stand Again In Amber Heard Defamation Trial

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's $100 million defamation trial has reached its second day. The actor is suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 about her alleged experience with domestic abuse. Though not specifically named in the article, Depp claims the op-ed ruined his career because of the "clear implication" that he was the abuser. Access Hollywood breaks down the details from court on Wednesday.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...

  • Rev up the green machines. California offering incentives to buy electric motorcycles

    The incentives can add up to thousands of dollars in savings.

  • Republicans slam Biden admin for 'deeply troubling' possibility VA docs could go to border for expected surge

    More than 50 House Republicans say that are highly concerned about the possibility VA personnel could be used to treat migrants on the southern border amid an expected surge after Title 42 ends.

  • Before Claiming Social Security, Make This Key Move

    One of the nicest things about Social Security is that you get a choice as to when you file. You're entitled to your full monthly benefit -- the one that's based on your earnings history -- once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. If you're willing to accept a reduced benefit, you can file beginning at age 62.