Third accomplice arrested after tobacco store robbery

Aug. 18—Blake Vickers

On Aug. 13, officers with the Richmond Police Department were dispatched to a tobacco store after a fight was reported at the location.

A group containing multiple minors and Larahyn A. Estell of Richmond had allegedly got into a physical altercation with employees of the tobacco store after stealing vaping materials.

According to police documents, Malachi Abney of Richmond threatened an employee of the shop with a bottle of vodka upon entering the store and seeing the altercation.

After the scuffle, arrest citations indicated the group fled to a vehicle outside that was being driven by Emmanuel Carter of Richmond.

Carter and Abney both allegedly claimed they did not know the other members of their group had intention to steal anything until they told them afterward. Later, Abney allegedly returned to the tobacco store to reclaim a cellphone that had been left at the scene.

According to police documents, Carter drove the group to liquor stores around the area following the alleged robbery.

After the arrests of Carter and Abney on Aug. 13 and 14., text in arrest citations indicated Estell turned herself in at the Richmond Police Department on Aug. 15. Police documents indicated she denied to speak with officers about the incident. She had allegedly been identified by security camera footage.

Estell was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Carter was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with first-degree robbery (facilitation) and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Abney was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with first-degree robbery (complicity), second-degree unlawful transaction with minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.