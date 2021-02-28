Third adult arrested in toddler's OD death

Feb. 28—A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler in Londonderry, who died after eating fentanyl.

Dana Dolan, 24, of Tilton was arrested in Lancaster on Saturday on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

The arrest came after the toddler's parents, Mark Geremia and Shawna Cote of Franklin, were arrested Tuesday in their 21-month-old daughter's death outside a Londonderry truck stop.

Police and prosecutors said that while Geremia, Cote and Dolan were dozing in their car after snorting fentanyl, the toddler found the drugs and ate them.

Nobody called 911 right away, police said, and witnesses said they saw Geremia performing CPR on the toddler, but stopping for a cigarette. Police said Cote tried to throw away a book cover and a piece of children's clothing, which police said both had fentanyl residue.

Cote and Geremia were held after being charged Wednesday, and the U.S. Marshal's Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Londonderry police offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to Dolan's arrest.

Marshals were flooded with tips on Thursday and Friday from people who thought they saw Dolan in Tilton or around Franklin before a tip led them to an apartment on Powder Hill Drive, on the outskirts of Lancaster.

As they approached, they said they saw Dolan running out the back door. Marshals caught up with Dolan and arrested him.

Dolan refused the services of a bail commissioner and was taken to Rockingham County jail pending an arraignment on Monday, Londonderry police said.

In a news release, U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said, "This is one of those investigations that truly pulls on the heart-strings of everyone, as crimes against children do."