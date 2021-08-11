Third adult charged in boy's shooting death

Aug. 11—HIGH POINT — A third person has been charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was unattended when he found a gun and shot himself in the head last month while police say his mother and other adults smoked pot and drank alcohol.

Jaequan Mills, 24, of High Point, was charged with one count each of manslaughter and improper storage of a weapon to protect a minor, according to a High Point Police Department report. Mills was initially sought in the case but only found and arrested recently, police Capt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise.

Mills was in custody at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Bond was set at $100,000 secured.

The boy shot himself on July 25 after finding a handgun in the house in the 800 block of Worth Street. The boy was alone in a living room where he found the gun under a couch cushion.

The boy's mother, Jasmine E. Fagan, 29, of High Point, was charged after the shooting with felony child abuse. Homeowner Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, 30, of High Point, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.