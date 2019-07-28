A Third of Adults Age 50 and Over Aren't Prepared for Retirement

Retirement can be one of the happiest stages of your life, but it can also be one of the most stressful if you're not prepared for it.

Nearly a third of adults age 50 and over admit they're not prepared for retirement, according to a poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. In addition, another 39% of older adults say they're only somewhat prepared for retirement, and just 29% feel very prepared. In other words, the vast majority of older workers aren't doing enough to adequately ready themselves for their golden years.

If you aren't prepared for retirement, the sooner you make adjustments to start catching up, the better. Wait too long and it may be nearly impossible to save as much as you need. The first step to catching up is to figure out whether you're on track for retirement, and if not, what you need to do to get back on the right path.

Image source: Getty Images.

How to tell whether you're prepared for retirement

It's tough to tell whether you're on track to retire comfortably or not, especially if you still have a couple decades left before you can even think about leaving your job. Before you can tell whether you're on track, though, you need to have a saving goal.

Your retirement number, or the amount you need to have saved by the time you retire, will depend on the lifestyle you expect to live in retirement. Everyone's situation is different, so how much you need to retire will likely differ from what your friends, family, or coworkers need. One of the simplest ways to estimate your retirement number is to use a retirement calculator. Of course, no calculation will be able to tell you with 100% accuracy how much you'll need to last through your golden years, but getting an accurate estimate is better than winging it and hoping for the best.

When you input your information into the calculator, the more accurate your numbers are, the more accurate your results will be. You'll likely be asked information like what age you plan to retire, how many years you plan to spend in retirement, and how much you'll need each year to cover all your expenses. Rather than guessing at this information, really think about the answers. For example, have you given any thought to your life expectancy? It's not the most pleasant thought, of course, but if you end up living longer than you'd planned, there's a good chance you'll outlive your savings.

Once you've calculated your retirement number, take a look at your current savings to see how they fare. Many calculators will give you an idea of what you should be saving each month to reach your goal, which can help you figure out whether you're on track. If you're currently saving $200 per month, for instance, but the calculator says you need to start saving $600 per month to reach your goal, you know what you need to do to get back on track.

Boosting your savings when money is tight

If you're nearing retirement and your savings are far from where you'd like them to be, chances are you'll need to save several hundred (or even thousands) of dollars per month to reach your goal. It may be tempting to throw in the towel if you're seriously behind on your savings, thinking that if there's no way you can reach your goal, there's no point in trying. However, saving a little is far better than saving nothing at all. And if you're willing to make some sacrifices, you can still save a significant amount by the time you retire.