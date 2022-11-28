Third Age Health Services First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.033 (vs NZ$0.069 in 1H 2022)

Third Age Health Services (NZSE:TAH) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$4.58m (up 61% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: NZ$324.0k (down 52% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.1% (down from 24% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: NZ$0.033 (down from NZ$0.069 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Third Age Health Services shares are down 5.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 5 warning signs for Third Age Health Services that you need to take into consideration.

