Third alleged gunman identified in California mass shooting that killed 6

Authorities were searching for a man identified Tuesday as another gunman in a California shooting that left six people dead and 12 injured earlier this month, police said.

Mtula Payton, 27, was one of at least five suspects who investigators in Sacramento think opened fire in a busy downtown area April 3, the city’s police department said in a statement.

Payton is the third alleged gunman identified in what authorities have described as a barrage of gang-fueled gunfire.

Brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, were arrested in the days after the shooting on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Smiley Martin faced an additional charge of possession of a machine gun.

Dandrae Martin, the first suspect apprehended, had not yet been charged with any crimes directly linked to the shooting, according to online jail records.

His brother was wounded in the shooting and hospitalized with serious injuries. The records show that he is not yet in jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men have lawyers to speak on their behalf. Online court records didn’t list any.

A third person arrested for gun crimes after the shooting has not been identified as a suspect.

According to the police department, Payton has multiple outstanding arrest warrants, including domestic violence and gun allegations.

His location was unknown Tuesday, the department said, adding that detectives have “exhausted all leads” trying to find and arrest him.

The department asked anyone with information to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.