Third anniversary of Jan. 6 attacks show Americans have work to do on political divides

I was on the job at The Tennessean for less than 10 days when I first met Brian Reisinger.

It was Dec. 3, 2014, and Reisinger was then press secretary for former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican of East Tennessee. He was in Nashville from Washington, D.C., and came to The Tennessean's old (and now demolished) building at 1100 Broadway so we could get to know each other.

We talked some shop and he recommended what he considered the city's best burger made by Rotier's, an establishment that is now closed.

Reisinger introduced me to Alexander at the now defunct Noshville in the Midtown neighborhood where we discussed higher education policy over chocolate milkshakes.

Former U.S. Senator and Tenn. Governor Lamar Alexander visits with guest on the podium during the Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Bill Lee at Legislative Plaza Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

A lot has changed in Nashville. Many closings and openings. Today, Reisinger is now back in his home state of Wisconsin, contributing columns and videos to our sister publication, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab.

His latest column about the urban-rural political divide mentions his experiences relative to Tennessee, from working as a journalist here to serving on Alexander's team. You can find it on Tennessean.com/opinion now or on the cover of The Tennessean's print Insight section on Sunday.

Reisinger told readers that when he was a business journalist, he encountered a Nashville banker who reminisced about the pre-Great Recession "really good years."

Brian Reisinger

"I remember thinking when the hell were those? as the skyscrapers around me got taller, his office miles away got bigger, and I started to get really, suddenly, pissed," Reisinger wrote. "What I was experiencing was America’s rural-urban divide, which is getting worse and now ranks as one of our country’s biggest splits, alongside race, education and class."

I recommend reading the essay, reflecting on it and working to engage in meaningful conversation, and even respectful disagreement, with family, friends and neighbors. It is especially fitting as we near the start of the presidential election primary season.

New PBS series addresses how to preserve democracy

It is no coincidence that this column appears on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote count certification in Congress.

The anniversary prompted USA TODAY to conduct an exclusive poll with Suffolk University that "shows not only a deeply held lack of faith in election integrity among GOP voters but also fears among voters across the political spectrum about threats to America's democracy," wrote Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

But our ability to connect with each other, to govern ourselves and to agree on some basic tenets of democracy is key to sustaining and protecting our democratic republic.

I thought about this previous concept as I was watching the premiere of "A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy" on PBS Tuesday night.

The hourlong show hosted by PBS NewsHour anchor Hari Sreenivasan examines efforts on civility and democratic participation in different parts of the country.

On Wednesday, I wrote an email to PBS to congratulate them for the show but offered one quibble: Why was the South omitted from this program?

There are many examples of challenges to democracy and efforts to motivate citizens to participate more in their communities, among them being the USA TODAY Network's 6-year-old Civility Tennessee campaign, which seeks to promote, encourage and model respectful discourse.

One example is referenced in my most recent column, which features a beauty salon owner and domestic abuse survivor who successfully pushed for a law in Tennessee to require all barbers, stylists and beauty professionals to take an online course on domestic violence awareness.

"Americans should be encouraged and inspired by citizens such as Susanne Shepherd Post who saw a problem and successfully fought for a solution – someone who didn’t just complain that 'There ought to be law,' but actually worked to get one passed," I wrote.

I offered to help PBS on the next episode and I will let you know if I receive a response.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters.. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

