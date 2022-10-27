Third arrest made in 2019 Mineral double-homicide

Oct. 27—KEYSER, W.Va. — A third person was arrested this week in connection with the 2019 killings of two people at a remote Burlington home, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Dillon Shawn Cleaver, 28, of Capon Bridge, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and was being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail without bond, Lt. Chris Leatherman said.

The Nov. 18, 2019, incident at 74 Maple Hollow Lane resulted in the deaths of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25. The residence is located about 3 miles from U.S. Route 50.

Both were killed with a shotgun, police have said.

"During the nearly three-year investigation, information was developed that Cleaver was directly involved with the murders and that he discharged a firearm, along with Jimmey Lambert, during the incident," Leatherman said.

Rutter was found dead at the residence and Foster died a short time after she was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.

Lambert pleaded guilty to one county of first-degree murder and other charges earlier this year in connection with the case. Michael Paul Duncan pleaded guilty late last year to felony counts of accessory to murder after the fact.

Foster, according to court documents, told police Lambert was the shooter before her death.

Police arrested Lambert within hours of the incident after tracking him to Shenandoah Junction; Duncan was arrested several days later.