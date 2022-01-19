Third arrest made in connection with Keene shooting

Jan. 18—Another arrest has been made in connection with a Jan. 11 shooting in Keene that killed one and left two wounded.

Joshua Michael Velasquez of Irving was arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and delivery of marijuana.

Two arrests were also made Friday. Isaac Joel Lopez of Cleburne, upon his medical release, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity. He was booked in Johnson County Jail.

Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes of Cleburne was arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. After being booked in Johnson County Jail, he was also charged with prohibited item in correctional facility.

With this third arrest, investigators said they believe they have accounted for each person involved in the shooting incident, according to a Keene Police Department press release.

None have been charged with homicide at this point.

The investigation continues, and more details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 817-641-7831.

Anonymous tips can be given by contacting the Johnson County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-794-8477.