Third arrest made in criminal investigation into Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, at 2610 Hospital Blvd. in Corpus Christi, is pictured on March 18, 2022.

Law enforcement authorities have made a third arrest as a result of a months-long criminal probe into Nueces County's embattled medical examiner's office.

Mary Alexandra Medina, 53, was arrested by the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wednesday afternoon. She works as an administrator for the office.

Medina was charged with making a false statement to authorities, a Class B misdemeanor, and booked into the Nueces County Jail. She remained in custody Thursday morning on bonds totaling $20,000, according to jail staff.

Charging documents that would detail Medina's alleged offense were not immediately available to the Caller-Times.

Mary Alexandra Medina was arrested by Texas Rangers at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Medina was one of two county employees named in an arrest warrant affidavit for Dr. Adel Shaker, the former chief medical examiner who is facing 17 counts of practicing medicine in violation of the Texas Occupations Code.

The Ranger accused Medina and Human Resources Director Julie Guerra of knowing the former deputy chief medical examiner, Dr. Sandra Lyden, was not licensed by the Texas Medical Board.

Shaker's charges stem from delegating authority to Lyden, who he also knew was not licensed, the affidavit reads.

More: Chief medical examiner resigns; interim appointed amid criminal investigation

Authorities first arrested Lyden in March on a warrant charging her with tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm, a charge stemming from Lyden allegedly lying on her application for a license to the state board.

Lyden was arrested again in April on 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license causing financial harm, six counts of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm, and one count of misrepresentation regarding entitlement to practice medicine.

The charges against Lyden and Shaker were pending as of Thursday. Online jail records show Lyden has remained in jail since her April 12 arrest on bonds totaling $550,000.

Story continues

Shaker resigned a week after his arrest and the Nueces County Commissioners Court appointed his predecessor, Dr. Ray Fernandez, to fill the role temporarily.

However, Fernandez told the Caller-Times on Monday that he has declined the job.

The Commissioners Court on Thursday will discuss the medical examiner's office.

This story is developing. Check back for updates on Caller.com.

Chase Rogers covers local government and industry in South Texas. Contact him at chase.rogers@caller.com or on Twitter @chasedrogers. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas Rangers arrest administrator of medical examiner's office