Third arrest made in deadly trolley stop stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A third suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly August trolley stop stabbing in the Logan Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Angel Salcedo, 18, was identified as an additional suspect in the case and arrested Monday afternoon at 3600 Main Street in Barrio Logan, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release Tuesday. The San Diego resident was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and elder abuse, according to police.

On the evening of Aug. 24, 70-year-old Michael Goodin got involved in an argument with a small group of males and a female when a fight ensued, per SDPD. Goodin was then stabbed at least one time in the chest and beaten.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Goodin with at least one stab wound to his chest, Sharki said. First responders took him to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect group left the area, but two of the suspects, 36-year-old Rafael Chavarria and 29-year-old Angelo Soto Vargas, were arrested about a week later.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

