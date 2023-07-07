Third arrest made in Monday's New Bedford homicide, suspect to be arraigned this morning

NEW BEDFORD - A third man connected to the ongoing investigation into the Monday morning homicide of 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes has been arrested, District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Xavier Luis Rodriguez, 20, of New Bedford was apprehended Thursday night after an arrest warrant had been issued for him earlier in the day, according to a press release.

The defendant is charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm. He is set to be arraigned this morning in New Bedford District Court.

The two other defendants charged with accessory to murder-after the fact in connection to this ongoing investigation are both being held without bail after having their bail revoked on open criminal cases.

Those defendants are Wyllie Monteiro, 25, of New Bedford, who was arrested Thursday morning in Dartmouth and Sterling Robinson, 24, of New Bedford, who was arrested in Fall River on Monday evening.

The investigation is being coordinated by Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan, who will also be handling this morning's arraignment.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating the homicide, which occurred early Monday in the City of New Bedford.

At around 12:11 am Monday, New Bedford Police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Tallman and North Front streets.

Responding officers were approached by witnesses who reported hearing loud bangs that sounded like gun shots. Several officers searched the surrounding area and eventually located the victim inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue.

The victim, later identified as Lorenzo Gomes, 20, of New Bedford, appears to have attempted to drive to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle. EMS rushed him to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

