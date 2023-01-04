Third arrest made in Portsmouth killing of 17-year-old boy

Police in Portsmouth have arrested a third person in connection with a Dec. 21 homicide on Sykes Avenue.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself in. She is being charged with aggravated murder, robbery, conspiracy, robbery resulting in death, grand larceny, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond.

On Dec. 21, police responded to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue about a half mile south of Portsmouth City Park following a report of shots fired. Officers said they found a 17-year-old boy at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. On the day of the shooting, police arrested the first suspect, another 17-year-old, who was charged with aggravated murder. On Dec. 30, a 16-year-old boy was the second person arrested in the shooting death. Police have not released the names of the victim or the other suspects as they are all under the age of 18.

