Third arrest made in shooting that claimed the lives of three Aiken teenagers

Nov. 30—An Aiken man who was wanted for murder has been arrested in Oklahoma.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that officers with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the Lawton, Oklahoma, Police Department located Alvin Artis IV at 10:40 a.m. CST in the Hollybrook Apartments and took him into custody without incident.

Artis was wanted in connection with a June 26 shooting on Wadley Drive near Aiken in which three teenagers — Willie Garrett IV, 17; Ivan Perry, 16; and Cameron Carroll, 16 — died.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said he hoped Artis's arrest would bring closure to the teenagers' families.

He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the shooting. The sheriff's office arrested Xabian U. Bailey, 18, of Aiken, on June 26 and a 15-year-old male on June 30.

Artis is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.