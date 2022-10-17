Third arrest made in vicious attack of Brockton men stemming from road rage incident

Authorities have arrested a third person in connection with a vicious attack that left an elderly man and his friend hospitalized in September.

19-year-old Corey Gallagher-Lee turned himself in on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60 or disabled person, assault and battery on an elderly person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 with serious injury.

The mugging happened on September 24th on Walnut Street, and Brockton Police say it all started with an argument over a broken sideview mirror.

Gallagher-Lee is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday afternoon.

Two people were previously charged in the attack. Their names have not been released.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and anyone who can identify the people in this video is asked to contact police.

Warning this video showing the assault may be hard to watch.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW