Third Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 found in Washington state

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
After officials destroyed the second Asian giant hornet nest of 2021, a third one was located in Washington state.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted Saturday that it was planning to eradicate the third nest and would have more updates in the next week.

The first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 was located and destroyed in August after it was found at the base of a tree in Whatom County. WSDA staff had previously put trackers on three of the hornets in hopes that it would lead them to a nest.

The nest was located two miles from a nest found in 2020 and almost 1,500 hornets were found in various developmental stages, according to a press release from the WSDA.

The WSDA is asking people to report sightings of the invasive species. The hornets were first reported in the U.S. in 2019 near Blaine, Washington.

'Murder hornets': Vacuumed from tree, nest destroyed in Washington

1 million bees dead in beehive fire: Beekeeper 'devastated' by attack

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world measuring up to 2 inches long and got their "murder hornet" nickname for being the cause of up to 50 deaths per year in Japan where they are commonly found. "Murder hornets" will also kill bees and other insects.

No murder hornet deaths have been reported in the U.S.

