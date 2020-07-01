Third Avenue Value Fund Buys 3 Stocks, Sells 1 in 2nd Quarter

The Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its second-quarter portfolio earlier this week, disclosing that it established three new positions and sold out of one holding.





Part of the late Martin Whitman's Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), which is based in New York, the fund relies on a high-conviction strategy, investing in undervalued securities across several different industries, market capitalizations and regions. Portfolio manager Matthew Fine uses fundamental analysis to find stocks trading below their intrinsic value that compound asset values at double-digit rates.

Taking these criteria into consideration, the fund entered positions in Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) during the quarter. It also divested of its stake in Borr Drilling Ltd. (OSL:BDRILL).

Old Republic International

Third Avenue invested in 777,663 shares of Old Republic, allocating 3.45% of the equity portfolio to the holding. The stock traded for an average price of $18.33 per share during the quarter.

The Chicago-based insurance company has a $4.96 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $16.31 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 135.92, a price-book ratio of 0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 4 out of 10 also supports this analysis.

a7218b49774750d3717043c677bb4821.png More

GuruFocus rated Old Republic's financial strength 3 out of 10. Due to the fact its assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, the company may be becoming less efficient. In addition, the weighted average cost of capital significantly outperforms the return on invested capital, indicating it spends more money than it makes.

The company's profitability did not fare much better, scoring a 4 out of 10 rating on the back of margins and returns that underperform a majority of competitors. The predictability rank of one out of five is also on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past year. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Old Republic, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies has the largest stake with 1.22% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Vornado Realty Trust

The fund picked up 258,031 shares of Vornado Realty, dedicating 3.14% of the equity portfolio to the position. Shares traded for an average price of $48.06 each during the quarter.

The real estate investment trust, which is headquartered in New York, has a market cap of $7.3 billion; its shares were trading around $38.21 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 2.5, a price-book ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 9 out of 10 also leans toward undervaluation.

0c3d3df39c5e79706fcaf3e456dc2f5a.png More

Vornado's financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of poor interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 1.11, which warns it could be in danger of going bankrupt. Since the WACC outperforms the ROIC, it also might have poor profitability potential.