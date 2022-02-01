Third AZ resident faces drug charges in probe of fatal shooting at Erie short-term rental

Erie police have filed drug charges against a third Arizona man connected to a deadly shooting stemming from a reported home-invasion robbery at a short-term rental in the city early Thursday morning.

Abner L. Gonzalez, 19, of Tolleson, Arizona, near Phoenix, is wanted on a felony count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He remained at large Tuesday.

Gonzalez is the third Arizona resident charged with drug offenses related to the shooting, which happened at a short-term rental at 3904 McClelland Ave. on Thursday at 12:07 a.m. Investigators said the shooting occurred during an attempted home-invasion robbery.

One member of the Arizona group that was renting the house told investigators that they came to Erie last week to sell fentanyl pills.

Shannon Crosby, 30, of Erie, was killed in the shooting. Another victim, Kortez L. Murray, 18, of Phoenix, was shot in the face and body and was treated at UPMC Hamot after first going to Saint Vincent Hospital after the shooting.

No one had been charged in the shooting as of Tuesday.

Murray was arraigned Saturday afternoon on charges of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives wrote in Murray's criminal complaint that another Arizona resident, 21-year-old Saul Feliz, told them that the Arizona group came to Erie to sell a number of fentanyl pills to a person from Erie for $30,000.

Felix said the group stayed at the rental house at 3904 McClelland Ave. after arriving in Erie on Jan. 25 and provided a number of fentanyl pills to an Erie contact for $23,000 that day, according to information in the affidavit. He told investigators another drug deal took place on Jan. 26, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Both transactions occurred at an apartment complex near the rental house, according to information in the complaint.

Felix, of Avondale, Arizona, also near Phoenix, was arraigned Thursday night on charges of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.

Story continues

Bond was set at $250,000 for both Felix and Murray.

Investigators said Tuesday that they were still working to identify the fourth person who traveled with the Arizona group to Erie, as well as others who might have been involved in the attempted home-invasion robbery and shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the homicide investigation related to the McClelland Avenue house is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Hertel at 814-870-1260 or Detective Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie homicides: More drug charges filed as probe ongoing in fatal shooting