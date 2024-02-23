Third Bradenton school employee arrested for tying non-verbal student to chair, police say

A third Bradenton elementary school employee was arrested on Thursday and faces charges for falsely imprisoning a seven-year-old, non-verbal student, police officials said.

The arrest of teacher aide Hydalmy Ortiz, 41, is the latest development from an ongoing Bradenton Police investigation that began on Feb. 5 at Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary. Since then, Carina Chindamo, an Exceptional Student Education teacher, was arrested on Feb. 6, and aide Taylor Internicola was arrested on Feb. 9. All three women are facing charges of false imprisonment of a child under 13.

Previous coverage: Manatee Co. teacher, teacher's aide face charges of false imprisonment for tying up 7-year-old

Security camera footage from the school’s playground showed on several dates that one or more of the women tied the boy with a nylon walking rope, police officials said. The video shows the women securing the rope to a chair and then shitting in the chair, using their weight to keep the child from getting free, police officials said.

In case you missed it: Bradenton police arrest former Manatee County teacher's aide in ongoing investigation

Anyone with information about this cause can contact Detective Dalia Santana at dalia.santana@bradentonpd.com or the police department at 941-932-9300. Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County School employee arrested, tied up 7-year-old boy, police say